First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $385,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $239.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.17. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,343,674 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

