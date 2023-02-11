Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,213 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 159,778 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 108,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,477 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,370 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $192,680.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 4.8 %

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $10.54.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

