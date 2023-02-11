Brighton Jones LLC Buys 314 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MetLife by 6.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,833,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,425,000 after acquiring an additional 114,149 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 55,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in MetLife by 37.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

