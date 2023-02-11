Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $89.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,727,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mattel were worth $89,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $35,094,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 41.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

