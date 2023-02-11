Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.