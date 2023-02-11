Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $610,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,887 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prothena Trading Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

