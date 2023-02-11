Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 71,751 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,751 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.20 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.67) to €6.50 ($6.99) in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €6.90 ($7.42) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

