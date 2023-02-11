Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $315.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.