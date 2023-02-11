Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections Profile

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

