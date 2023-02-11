First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 122 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $207.06 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day moving average of $197.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

