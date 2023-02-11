487 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $656.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

