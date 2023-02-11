Boston Partners Boosts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Boston Partners boosted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in StoneX Group were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $103.96 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $104.54. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,365. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.