Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.79% of Hillenbrand worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after acquiring an additional 73,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 203,713 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

