Boston Partners Sells 33,423 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Boston Partners decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,423 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.67% of ChampionX worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 37.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,701,213 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 343,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup boosted their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.