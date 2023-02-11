Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $96,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

