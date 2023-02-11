Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,981 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,981 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 149.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after acquiring an additional 570,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.50 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.