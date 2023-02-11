AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $180.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.13. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.89.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

