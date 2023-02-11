Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Lowered by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.