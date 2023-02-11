Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

