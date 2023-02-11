Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 51.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Corteva by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corteva Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

