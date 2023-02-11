Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.59.
