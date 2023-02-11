iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 49,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

