First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $243,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.56.

Roku Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.