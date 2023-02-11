First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $322.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.41 and a 200-day moving average of $343.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $485.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

