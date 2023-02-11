MQS Management LLC Invests $281,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SBGI stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
