MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 745.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 29.1% during the second quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $46,787.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,181.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,356 shares of company stock worth $198,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.06 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Heartland Express Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.