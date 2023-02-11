Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43.

Insider Activity at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,966 shares of company stock worth $7,537,848. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.