MQS Management LLC Boosts Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1,433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.71. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $140.69.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

