Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

