Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.