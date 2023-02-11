General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $81.29 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

