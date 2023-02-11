2,477 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.59. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.