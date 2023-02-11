Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,139,000 after buying an additional 290,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $142.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

