Brighton Jones LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Stock Performance

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $898,383,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,819,886. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.19.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

