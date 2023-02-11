L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,065,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $215.66 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

