Brighton Jones LLC Has $250,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.48 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72.

