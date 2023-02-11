First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 283 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AME opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $131.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

