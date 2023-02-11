Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 369,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of D opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

