Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,124,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after acquiring an additional 68,997 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,707,000 after buying an additional 2,036,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 15.5% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

