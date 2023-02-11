Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,180,000 after acquiring an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.75. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $284.02.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

