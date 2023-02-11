Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

