Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $395.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.