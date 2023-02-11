Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

TEL opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.