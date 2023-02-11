iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $234.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

