McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $368.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $260.73 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

