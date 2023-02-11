Blair William & Co. IL Sells 29,785 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 313,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $846,165.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 135,920 shares of company stock worth $5,807,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 3.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSHD stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,035.04, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.