Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Unilever by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

