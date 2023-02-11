Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

