Brighton Jones LLC Sells 519 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

