Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

